Two brothers die in rickshaw, train collision

LAHORE:Two brothers died after a Qing Qi rickshaw collided with a train in Jia Bagga on Monday. Reportedly, the victims identified as Rizwan Mustafa 22 and Usman Mustafa 20 riding a rickshaw, tried to cross the railway lines near Halloki Phattak suddenly a speeding train approached and rammed into the rickshaw. As a result, the victims were severely hit and died on the spot.

A police team reached the spot-on information and removed the bodies to morgue. They also collected forensic evidences from crime scene and recorded statements of three eyewitnesses. Police said that they were investigating the matter further.

Man involved in slaughtering his wife arrested: Kot Lakhpat police have arrested suspected proclaimed offender identified as Ali Sher involved in slaughtering his wife four years back. He allegedly was also found involved in over 74 cases of murder, attempt to murder and was wanted by Sanda police.

In another incident, Shalimar Police have arrested a suspect identified as Usman alias Kaka Gujjar involved in opening firing in Baghbanpura Bazar publicly and leaving three persons injured two months back. Police have recovered a pistol and bullets from his custody.

10 gamblers arrested: Lorry Ada police have arrested at least ten suspects involved in arranging horse cart race and betting on it. Police also recovered one horse cart and three bikes from their custody. The arrested suspects have been identified as Nauman, Afzal, Qaisar, Ali Sher, Ahmad Raza and Waseem. Police also recovered Rs10,000 cash of stakes money. The suspects would organise horse cart races on main roads of the city and also conduct gambling. A case has been registered against them. Police said that they were investigating the matter further.

Man robbed off: A man was robbed off by the unidentified suspected robbers on Barki Road on Sunday night. The victim identified as Sheraz Hasnat along with his friend Umair Rana was going home after seeing their friends at Lahore Press Club. As they reached Barki Road in Chowki Nadirabad police limits, the robbers snatched their mobile phones and cash. A case was registered against the suspects. CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mehmood Dogar took notice of the incident and asked the field officers to arrest the suspects and submit a report to him.

17 cops promoted: A session of Departmental Promotion Committee was held under the chairmanship of DIG PHP Sadiq Ali Dogar on Monday. The Departmental Promotion Committee approved the promotion of 17 Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs) to the post of Sub-Inspector. A total of 25 cases were considered for departmental promotion, out of which 17 ASIs were promoted to the post of Sub-Inspector. Eight ASIs were deferred based on various reasons.

Chairman Promotion Committee has said that the posts of deferred officers are reserved who will be promoted to the next DPC as soon as possible. Additional IG Punjab Highway Patrol Riaz Nazir Gara and DIG PHP Sadiq Ali Dogar congratulated the promoted Assistant Sub Inspectors and asked them to perform their departmental duties with more dedication, hard work and integrity. SSP-PHP Headquarters Usman Ejaz Bajwa, SSP-PHP Lahore Hamad Raza Qureshi and AD Admin PHP Ghulam Mohiuddin attended the Promotion Committee session.

254 road accidents in City: At least 14 people died, whereas 1,234 were injured in 1,152 road accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of this, 690 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals whereas; Rescue Medical Teams treated 544 minor injured victims at the incident site. The majority (71%) involved motorbikes. Further, the analysis showed that 566 drivers, 40 underage drivers, 103 pedestrians, and 579 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes. The statistics showed that 254 road accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 266 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 100 in Faisalabad with 96 victims and at third Multan with 63 road accidents and 65 victims.

The details further revealed that 1,248 victims were affected by road traffic crashes including 964 males and 284 females.