Yasmin inaugurates Int’l KEMU Scientific Symposium

LAHORE:Punjab Minister for Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education (SH&ME) Dr Yasmin Rashid inaugurated the 42nd Annual International Scientific Symposium at King Edward Medical University.

SH&ME Department Secretary Health Punjab Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi, KEMU VC Prof Dr Mahmood Ayaz, Prof Dr Mahmood Shaukat, Pro-VC Prof Dr Ijaz Hussain, Prof Dr Tabinda, Prof Dr Saqib Saeed, CEO Punjab Institute of Cardiology Prof Dr Bilal Mohi ud din, Prof Dr Saqib Shafi, 106 int’l delegates, faculty members and a large number of students participated. The symposium was organised at King Edward Medical University with the collaboration of KE Almanai, KEMKANA, KEMKA UK and APNA.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said that a professor is a role model for children. Transferring your knowledge to someone is a great charity. I got the opportunity to teach children in the three government medical colleges of Punjab, Fatima Jinnah Medical College, King Edward Medical College and Rawalpindi Medical College.

The minister said that the delegates from different countries came for this symposium. It is very important to spread awareness in the symposium. The support of the flood victims from KEMU was also appreciated. A total of 11 Mother and Child Hospitals are being built in Punjab. The opening of Mother and Child Block in Ganga Ram Hospital is the realization of a dream of many decades. By the grace of God, a Mother and Child Block consisting of 550 beds in Ganga Ram Hospital is operational.

The minister said that according to the vision of Imran Khan, providing better health facilities to the people is the first priority. In Punjab, more than 28 lakhs citizens have received free treatment facilities through Sehat Sahulat card. People are still praying to Imran Khan for the project of Sehat Sahulat card. According to Imran Khan's vision, better health facilities will be provided to the people.

The minister congratulated Prof Dr Mahmood Ayaz and his team for organising the international symposium. The Secretary Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi said that the Punjab government is using all the means to provide better health facilities to the people. Through the seven medical universities of Punjab, we are providing high quality education to the children. The world's first University of Child Health Sciences is located in Punjab. The KEMU VC Prof Dr Mahmood Ayaz said that the graduates of KEMU are still shining the name of Pakistan in the whole world. The main objective of today's international symposium is to provide awareness to the participants.

Secretary meets delegation: The Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education (SH&ME) Department Secretary Dr. Ahmed Javed Qazi met with the delegation of Cynovac Company in his office.

Additional Secretary Technical Dr. Hafiz Shah Latif, Additional Secretary Procurement Khalid Parvez, Secretary Punjab Blood Transfusion Authority Dr. Shaukat and officers of the Institute of Blood Transfusion Services were present, while delegation of Synovec Company United Pharmafarhealth included Dr Zaheer. The Secretary and Cynovac Company delegation discussed the proposal to make plasma beneficial for patients in Punjab. The Secretary said on this occasion that the Punjab Blood Transfusion Authority was directed to examine the proposal of Synovec Company. The Technical Advisory Committee of Punjab Blood Transfusion Authority has examined the proposal of Synovec Company. The government is reviewing a proposal for a tie-up with Cynovac to make plasma useful for patients.

All concerned officers are directed to cooperate with Cynovac Company as per rules and regulations. This innovative technology will be used for the first time in Pakistan to make plasma useful for patients. In some countries, plasma is being made beneficial for patients through this modern technology.