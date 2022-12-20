PU launches diploma in Chemistry

LAHORE:Punjab University School of Chemistry’s Centre for Research in Ionic Liquids (CRIL) has launched the Post-Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Chemistry and Entrepreneurship.
It is the first of its kind programme in Pakistan to inculcate the urge of developing entrepreneurial skills in Chemistry graduates. In the launching ceremony Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) Chairman Prof Dr Shahid Munir, Faculty of Geo Sciences Dean Prof Dr Sajid Rashid, School of Chemistry Head Prof Dr Abdul Qadir, Director CRIL Dr Maliha Uroos, Professor Emeritus Dr Jamil Anwar, faculty members and students were also present.
Dr Shahid Munir lauded the efforts of CRIL for the initiative and highlighted the importance of initiation of such programs under the current economic crisis of the country where the job market was shrinking every passing day.
Dr Maliha Uroos thanked all who have contributed from establishment to the launch of this program. In the pioneer batch, 30 students have been enrolled, for which an orientation session was arranged after the launching ceremony.
