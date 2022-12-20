Seminar on burn prevention, aid training

LAHORE:A burn prevention and first aid training programme – Educating the Educators – has commenced at a private hospital here on Monday.

In Pakistan, one person gets burned every five minutes, either accidentally or non-accidentally. The consequences that result from burns are serious, including isolation from or even abandonment by the family, social segregation, lack of education and/or skills, and extreme poverty. The long-term consequences and disability place a considerable strain on individuals and their families. The survivor’s family finds pre-injury poverty levels worsen after recovery. The most effective way to treat a burn is to prevent it from happening. In this regard, Hashmat Effendi Burn and Plastic Surgery Department conducted “Educating the Educators: A Burn Prevention and First Aid” training seminar at SIHS.

As part of the training, the Safety Ambassadors will also receive materials to enable them to conduct sessions in their institute on safety and prevention. This curriculum for the training was designed after carefully conducting research to identify risk factors with age classification and gender. Additionally, the study was conducted to develop, implement and evaluate interventions aimed at helping children learn, retain, and apply their knowledge of safety measures. The fire and burn prevention curriculum teaches lifesaving skills. The programme focuses on safety measures to prevent fire and burns from happening, and safety skills to save lives in case a fire or burn happens, as well as first aid to prevent the severity of accidents. The programme aims to benefit children from newborns to 12 years old, as well as parents, and caregivers of all demographics in Pakistan and its neighboring countries.