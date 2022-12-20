Cabinet approves Khatamun Nabiyeen (PBUH) varsity in City

LAHORE:The Punjab government has decided to establish Khatamun Nabiyeen (PBUH) University in the City.
The university will be established at the Quran Institute in Mian Mir under Auqaf Department. Cabinet’s Standing Committee on Legislative Business (SCCLB) in its meeting chaired by Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Environment Protection and Cooperatives Raja Basharat approved the Khatamun Nabiyeen (PBUH) University Bill in principle. Law Minister Khurram Shahzad Virk, Law Secretary Akhtar Javed, Higher Education Secretary Ahmed Raza Sarwar also participated in the meeting.
Chairman Committee Raja Basharat directed the Law Department to prepare more recommendations regarding the draft. He said according to Chairman Imran Khan's vision of the Riast-e-Madinah and under the instructions of Chief Minister Ch Pervaiz Elahi, the Punjab government has taken several steps regarding the belief of Khatm-e- Nabuwat.
“The establishment of Khatamun Nabiyeen University is another step towards concept of Riast-e-Madinah,” said the chair. SCCLB also considered measures to prevent errors in the publication of Quran in Punjab. On this occasion, it was suggested that the Qur'an Board should be empowered to deal with errors in printing and if necessary, the law will be amended. Cabinet Committee meeting also approved the Public Sector Universities Amendment Act. According to the draft law, the chancellor of the province will be bound by the advice of the provincial cabinet for the nomination of the vice-chancellor of any public university. The Vice-Chancellor will work under the pleasure of the Chancellor during his term of appointment. Under the amendment, the provincial cabinet will also be able to advise the chancellor to remove a vice-chancellor for certain reasons.
