CITY PULSE

Child of Empire
The Citizens Archive of Pakistan is holding screenings of ‘Child of Empire’, a virtual reality experience by Project Dastaan, at ArtChowk the Gallery until December 24. Contact 021-35856030 for more information.
Continuance
The Canvas Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Ghulam Mohammad. Titled ‘Continuance’, the show will run at the gallery until December 22. Contact 021-35861523 for more information.
Radiance of Islamic Art
The ArtCiti gallery is hosting a calligraphy exhibition featuring works by Ambreen Asad Javaid and Samreen Wahedna. Titled ‘Radiance of Islamic Art’, the show will run at the gallery from December 22 to December 26. Contact 021-35250495 for more information.
Sindh Information, Transport & Mass Transit Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has said Imran Khan has been given a shut-up...
Four newly appointed aides to Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah were assigned portfolios on Monday. A...
A court issued a notice to the Federal Investigation Agency on Monday on an application of Syeda Dania Shah, widow of...
The Sindh High Court on Monday issued notices to the federal and provincial law officers as well as the provincial...
An anti-terrorism court granted on Monday post-arrest bail to two men arrested for allegedly facilitating a murder...
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Sindh president and former federal minister Ali Haider Zaidi on Monday visited various areas...
