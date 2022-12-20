Four aides to CM assigned portfolios

Four newly appointed aides to Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah were assigned portfolios on Monday. A notification to this effect was issued by the provincial chief secretary.
Special Assistant to CM Muhammad Bachal Shah was assigned the portfolio of religious affairs, which was earlier with Fayaz Ali Butt. SACM Faraz Abid Lakhani was assigned the portfolio of commerce, which was earlier with Jam Ikramullah Dharejo.
SACM Amir Abdul Ghaffar Lone was assigned the portfolio of Kashmiris residing in Sindh. SACM Tariq Hassan was assigned the portfolio of the archives department, which was earlier with Culture Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah.
