Notices issued in ‘enforced disappearance’ case of two brothers

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday issued notices to the federal and provincial law officers as well as the provincial prosecutor general on a petition against the alleged enforced disappearance of two brothers by the law enforcement agencies (LEAs).

Malika Naz said in the petition that personnel of the LEAs picked up her son Shahroz from the Manghopir area on December 15, and the same day they also took into custody his younger brother Shaheer, who is an intermediate student.

She claimed that personnel of the LEAs blindfolded her younger son before his arrest, and also took his laptop as well as the mobile phones of the family members. She said the police and Rangers high-ups were informed about the incident but no reply was received. The petitioner’s counsel said the brothers’ arrest and detention were illegal and in blatant violation of Article 10(2) of the constitution because the police brought neither to any court.

The court was requested to direct the police and other LEAs to produce the detainees before the court and disclose the reason for their arrest, along with the details of the charges against them.

After the preliminary hearing of the petition, an SHC division bench headed by Justice Mohammad Karim Khan Agha issued notices to the federal and provincial law officers, calling for their comments to be filed on the next date of hearing.

Illegal parking

The SHC also took exception to encroachment on an amenity space and on footpaths in the Sohrab Goth area, directing the Anti-Encroachment Department to remove the encroachments.

Hearing a petition against illegal parking and encroachments on a public space in Sohrab Goth, an SHC division bench headed by Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi inquired the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation’s counsel why encroachments are not being removed from service roads, open spaces and green belts.

The petitioner said that inter-city buses are being allowed to enter the city, and these buses are parked on service roads near Sohrab Goth. He said that cabins and encroachments are not removed by the KMC’s Anti-Encroachment Department, which is causing hardship for the commuters. The court directed the KMC and the police to remove the encroachments from the amenity space, including footpaths and service roads, and submit a compliance report on the next date of hearing.