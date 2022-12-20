Two men ‘who helped DHA cop’s murder suspect flee abroad’ granted bail

An anti-terrorism court granted on Monday post-arrest bail to two men arrested for allegedly facilitating a murder suspect, who shot dead a policeman in the Defence area, to flee abroad.

Khurram Nisar had fled to Sweden hours after he shot dead 34-year-old police constable Abdul Rehman when he intercepted his car on suspicion of attempting to abduct a girl in Clifton’s Block-V on the night of November 21.

Police subsequently arrested his brother-in-law Amir Qadeer and driver Aurangzeb for allegedly concealing evidence and facilitating the suspect to flee abroad. The ATC-VII judge granted bail to the men subject to the submission of a surety of Rs500,000 each. They were told to continue cooperating in the investigation.

Defence lawyer Sheikh Javed Mir stated that his clients were innocent as they had no role in concealing evidence or helping the alleged murderer of the cop flee abroad. Qadeer had separately gone to the Karachi airport to drop off his wife Ramsha and their daughter, who already had an appointment with the Swedish embassy in Dubai, he said, adding that Khurram Nisar coincidently came to the airport himself and boarded a Turkish airline’s flight while Qadeer travelled on another airline. About Auzrangzeb, the counsel said, he didn’t conceal or tamper with any evidence of the case as he did what he was told to do by his employer. The court was pleaded to grant both the men post-arrest bail.

The prosecution alleged that on the night of November 21, Nisar called his driver to the airport where he informed the latter about the incident and instructed him to remove the number plate of the car used in the crime and hide his pistol, which was later recovered from Nisar’s room. It said Qadeer accompanied Nisar to the airport and helped him escape abroad.

An FIR was registered at the Clifton police station under sections 302 (premeditated murder) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) read with Section 7 (punishment for terrorism) of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997 on the complaint of sub-inspector Mohammad Shabbir.

According to the FIR, the victim along with another cop was on motorcycle patrol when they heard screams of a woman from a car that zoomed past on Khayaban-e-Shamsheer near a 26th Street traffic signal at around 11:30pm. Constable Rehman chased the car and got it stopped near Abdullah Shah Ghazi’s shrine and sat on the front seat of the car. In the meantime, the woman got off the vehicle and disappeared. The driver drove to Phase V Extension where he pulled over and the two exchanged hot words. Then the suspect opened fire at Rehman, who also returned the fire, but he suffered a bullet injury and fell down on the road.