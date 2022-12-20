Sahil SHO, ASI held for ‘freeing two suspects’ granted bail

A South district judicial magistrate on Monday granted post-arrest bail to two police officers, including Sahil police station SHO Shahid Adam Baloch, held for allegedly illegally freeing two suspects.

SHO Baloch and Assistant Sub-Inspector Muhammad Humraaz have been booked in a case lodged under sections 225 (resistance or obstruction to lawful apprehension of another person and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

The investigating officer produced the policemen before Judicial Magistrate Ali Sher Chandio and requested their physical remand for further interrogation.

The magistrate observed that the perusal of the FIR showed that the alleged charges against the accused are bailable in nature; therefore, the accused are entitled to concession of bail. He granted post-arrest bail to them against a surety of Rs20,000 with a direction to continue cooperation in the investigation.

In the FIR, complainant Assistant Sub-Inspector Shakeel Ahmed stated that on December 17, he arrested two suspicious-looking persons -- Habibullah and Ghameen -- in Phase-VIII, DHA, and put them in the lock-up at the Sahil police station.

He said he made an entry about their arrest in the daily dairy (Roznamcha) and also informed the duty officer, ASI Humraaz, about it before leaving for a patrol. When he returned to the station and checked the register, the complainant said, he found that both the persons had been released without any interrogation and fulfilling the requirement of Section 54 of the Criminal Procedure Code.