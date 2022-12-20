Orange Line service to be integrated with Green Line, Sharjeel tells Sindh Assembly

The Sindh Assembly was assured on Monday that the newly launched Orange Bus Rapid Transit Service (BRTS) would be fully integrated with the existing Green Line BRTS in order to make it a popular and financially viable mass transit service in Karachi.

The assurance to this effect was given by Sindh Information and Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon as he responded to a call-attention notice of an opposition legislator on the financial sustainability of the Orange Line service connecting Orangi with the Matric Board Office intersection that was launched in September this year.

Speaking on his call-attention notice, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) legislator Ali Khursheedi said the Orange Line project had been operating on an unpopular route, which was why it had failed to attract the residents of Orangi Town.

The concerned lawmaker said that the operational cost of the Orange Line project had been much higher in comparison to the less number of passengers using it, which could endanger the financial viability of the facility.

In his response, the Sindh transport minister said that he agreed to a certain extent to the reservations expressed by the MQM-P lawmaker. He told the House that the Orange Line service had been operational in Karachi but the new mass transit facility was not being availed by as many passengers as was the case of Peoples Bus Service, which had become immensely popular among the commuters in Karachi.

The Sindh transport minister said the Orange Line service had to be integrated with the Green Line section of the BRTS as per the original plan. He said that orders had been issued to the federally-run Sindh Infrastructure Development Company to fully integrate the Orange Line with the Green Line.

Memon added that efforts were under way to transform public transport facilities in Karachi and elsewhere in urban parts of the province and the people would soon witness revolutionary changes in this regard.

Meanwhile, the lone MPA of the Jamaat-e-Islami, Syed Abdul Rasheed, who was elected on the ticket of political alliance Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA), came to the House with a torn shirt and informed Speaker Aga Siraj Durrani that he had been subjected to torture by ‘corrupt elements’ at the Lyari General Hospital situated in his constituency.

The MMA legislator informed the House that he had gone to the hospital to expose brazen corruption being committed in its affairs. He expressed his resolve that he would not disassociate himself from the genuine public issues in his constituency and would continue to make efforts to get them resolved notwithstanding violent tactics being used against him.

The speaker expressed anger at an MPA facing such a violent situation at a public hospital in the city. To this, Sindh Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla assured Rasheed that the government would fully support the registration of an FIR against the people who were involved in illegally confining and thrashing him.

The MMA legislator said he did not have the means to lodge the FIR as the area police were not willing to listen to him. Speaking on the issue of corruption at the Lyari hospital, Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho informed the Sindh Assembly that action was being taken by the government against corrupt elements at the hospital.

Meanwhile, the House unanimously adopted the Sindh Protection of Human Rights (Amendment) Bill, 2022, to strengthen the Sindh Human Rights Commission and make it a more effective institution to achieve its mission.

As per the newly passed amendment, two members of the Sindh Human Rights Commission will be members of the Sindh Assembly nominated by the speaker. The other four members of the commission will possess demonstrable experience in the field of human rights and at least one of them shall be from a minority community and another one shall have considerable experience in business. These four members would be appointed by the chief minister.