PESHAWAR: Sher Bahadar Khan, the father of former chief justice Peshawar High Court and retired judge of the Supreme Court Dost Muhammad Khan, passed away on Monday.

Funeral prayer for the deceased was offered at his ancestral village Kotla Syed Khan, which was attended by a large number of people from every walks of life.The deceased was also father of Inayatullah Khan, brother of Dilawar Khan advocate, grandfather of Kashif Khan advocate, Imran Sikandari advocate and Inam Khan.