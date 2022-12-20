Students urged to volunteer services for society

PESHAWAR: A young social activist has urged the students to contribute to the welfare of humanity by volunteering services as substantive change in the society could lead to progressive and forward-looking vision.

Muhammad Sudais Arif, a UK-based Pakistani young social activist, shared these views while delivering a talk at an event ‘Future Vision’ arranged under auspices of a private school here on Monday.

He also motivated students to achieve their set targets through hard work, unshakable courage and self-confidence.He visited Pakistan for fundraising for Shaukat Khanum Hospital, urging philanthropists to donate wholeheartedly to the cause of humanity.

He believed that local values and culture had the strength to inspire philanthropists, especially young students to contribute for humanitarian causes.He said he visited Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the third time in connection with the objective of giving motivational lectures at local educational institutions to help young students come up with self-actualization and believing in their own strength through involvement in social activities.

“I am touring around the globe to motivate young students to explore themselves for serving their own community because volunteering services at a young age could bring about a big change in the social fabric,” he maintained.

Arifullah Khan, alumnus of a local school, and resident of Nowshera based in UK on the occasion said that he had born and bred in KP wanted to return something back to his country and people in the shape of son’s social activism as he had been touring worldwide for fundraising for Shaukat Khanum hospital.

My son was a talented student and had wished since long to deliver a motivational speech to the students of alma mater and his dream was duly fulfilled as he had received an overwhelming response from Peshawarites.

Prof Iftikhar Ahmad said he had already launched School Action Plan (SAPL) and Community Action Plan (CAP) to engage young students in social activities alongside academics.He said that students would be connected to online organizations and social activists and also to scholars for career counselling.