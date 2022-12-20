Zaidi visits Malir to strengthen PTI for local govt polls

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh president and former federal minister Ali Haider Zaidi on Monday visited various areas in District Malir and held public meetings to strengthen the party before the coming local government polls.
Addressing a gathering in Gulshan-e-Moazzam, he said the PTI would easily defeat the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and its allies in the local government elections in Karachi to be held on January 15.
Calling the PPP Zardari mafia, Zaidi said the PTI workers and leaders would continue their struggle to fight the Pakistan Democratic Movement on every front. He asked the PTI workers of District Malir to work hard and increase public contacts, saying the success of the party depended on them.
The PTI leader said Pakistan needed a dedicated political party so that it could put things on the right track and pull the country out of the economic crisis. He added that it could not be expected from the robbers to save the crumbling economy of Pakistan.
