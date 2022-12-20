Official vows to protect educational institutions

SWABI: A senior police official on Monday said the police had devised a mechanism to provide security to educational institutions in the district. Speaking at a press conference, District Police Officer (DPO) Najamul Husnain said the district police provided perfect security to three universities, a medical college and other educational institutions in view of the prevailing terrorist activities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He also spoke about the Chota Lahor robbery in which Rs18.5 million was snatched from a petrol pump owner, Gohar Khan, on December 12 when he was on the way to deposit the amount in a local bank.

DPO said it was revealed during investigation that the driver of the filling station owner was in hand-in-glove with the robbers as he had passed on information to them. “We have arrested Fayyaz Khan of Maneri, diver Shahid Jamal who belongs to Chota Lahor and Shah Fareed had fled to Karachi after the incident,” he said.

He elaborated that legal requirements had been fulfilled and Fareed would soon be brought to district. He said that the police had recovered Rs7 million from the two arrested robbers and the remaining amount would be recovered from Fareed. The official said terrorism has once again reared its ugly head, adding that the police and the law-enforcement agencies were capable to bring the situation under control.