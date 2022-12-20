Illegal structures demolished

PESHAWAR: The Capital Metropolitan Government has demolished illegal structures in various parts of the city during the crackdown against encroachment.The demolishing team of the Capital Metropolitan Government carried out the operation in Ghanta Ghar Bazaar and removed pushcarts and other encroachments, which was blocking the road for pedestrians.The officials also arrested three persons for allegedly resisting the operation. The arrested persons were identified as Suhrab Ali, Shabir Jan and Salman.