MoU signed to raise Sehat Card awareness

LAHORE: Punjab University (PU) and Punjab Health Initiative Management Company (PHIMC) signed an MoU here on Monday to raise awareness about the Qaumi Sehat Card.

PU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi, PHIMC CEO Dr Ali Razaque, PU Director External Linkages Prof Dr Sobia Khuram, School of Communication Studies Director Prof Dr Noshina Saleem and others attended the ceremony.

Addressing the ceremony, Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi said that the national health card initiative was a revolution in the health sector through which a poor person had been enabled to avail treatment from private hospitals as well in a respectable manner. He said that any person having national identity card could avail the national health card facilities from designated hospitals without any discrimination, which was a great service to the people.

He said that PU School of Communication Studies would play an active role to raise awareness about Qaumi Sehat Card, its performance, features and processes so that the citizens of Pakistan could utilize the services to the maximum with ease. He said that PU teachers, employees and students could also avail the services of the health card when required.