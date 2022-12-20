Rs2b approved for Potha-Interchange

MANSEHRA: The federal government has approved Rs2 billion for Potha-Interchange to connect Hazara Motorway with Mansehra-Muzaffarabad Motorway.

“The prime minister has already given approval to Mansehra-Muzaffarabad Motorway to link Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with Azad Jammu and Kashmir. And now Rs2 billion have been sanctioned for Potha-Interchange,” former MNA Captain (r) Mohammad Safdar told reporters here on Monday.

He said that though Badra-interchange links Hazara Motorway with Karakoram Highway, it couldn’t directly link it with Mansehra-Muzaffarabad Motorway. “The execution of Mansehra-Muzaffarabad Motorway, which is one of the mega development projects approved by the PMLN government, would shortly be started. And it will reduce the travel distance between KP and AJK,” Safdar said.

The former lawmaker said that Hazara Motorway would be linked with Mansehra-Muzaffarabad Motorway via Barari and move ahead through the Bakrial area.“The prime minister is due here soon to inaugurate Mansehra-Muzaffarabad Motorway, Potha-Interchange and Asia’s biggest grid station,” he added.

Captain Safdar, who is the son-in-law of former premier Nawaz Sharif, said that his party would go to the by-election and install its government in the province if the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly was dissolved by the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chief minister.“The PTI government has failed to come up to the expectations of the people,” he said.