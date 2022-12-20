Sehat Card Plus initiative: CM says KP govt providing free treatment facilities to people

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has termed the Sehat Card Plus initiative as a flagship achievement of the provincial government providing free healthcare facilities to people.

He said that the initiative was playing an important role in providing social security to citizens by reducing burden of healthcare expenses and improving the standard of living. In a statement issued from Chief Minister’s Secretariat, he maintained that Sehat Card Plus had revolutionized the health sector in the province.

He added the initiative had ensured provision of uniform healthcare facilities to all segments of the society irrespective of their social status due to which it has been widely appreciated at national and international level.

According to details, a total of 1,058,797 patients have been admitted under Sehat Card Plus from January 2022 till November 2022 and Rs25,834 million has been spent on their treatment.

During the same period, 73 kidney transplants and 49 liver transplants have been carried out at a cost of Rs. 102 million and 199 million respectively. As far as category wise admissions of patients is concerned, a total of 47,679 patients of cardiology, 146,840 of general surgery, 124,328 of Gyne, 142,615 of medical, 16,340 of neuro surgery, 52,481 of orthopedic, 37,384 of oncology, 42,914 of urology, 3,388 of cardiac surgery, 48,386 of throat, 55,229 of ophthalmology, 171,195 of dialysis and 1,768 patients of peads cardiology have been admitted during the last eleven months.

Keeping in view the utility and benefits of the Sehat Card Plus initiative, the government is taking pragmatic efforts to include treatment of diseases that are currently not covered in the Sehat Card.

In order to provide legal cover and to ensure sustainability of the programme, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Universal Health Coverage Act 2022 has also been passed from the Provincial Assembly. Mahmood Khan concluded that the Sehat Card Plus was an important achievement of the provincial government towards the establishment of a welfare state.