Agreement signed for flyash bricks

PESHAWAR: University of Engineering and Technology (UET), Peshawar and SIMBRI Construction Solutions, Lahore (SCSL) signed a commercial licensing agreement for “SIMBRI Flyash Bricks”, a joint applied research for the development of sustainable construction materials.

Dr Tariq Khalil, manager Office of Research Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC) at UET, and Syed Salman Al-Husainy, chief operation officer SCSL, signed the agreement on Monday in the presence of Vice Chancellor UET Prof Dr Iftikhar Hussain and other senior officials of UET Peshawar and SCSL.

Dr Iftikhar Hussain said that UET Peshawar was a leading engineering university of the province and is doing significant work in the fields of civil engineering that leads to environment friendly product development in the construction industry.

He said the UET Peshawar is actively involved in bridging university with industry through its ORIC office. He appreciated the efforts of Prof Dr Khan Shahzada and his team who carried out the research for “SIMBRI Flyash Bricks” and Director ORIC Dr Nasru Minallah.

Syed Salman Al-Husainy said SCSL believes in bringing corporate culture in the construction industry and that is the main purpose of signing the agreement with UET Peshawar that would bring academia and practitioners at one platform in finding research-based solutions to bring innovation and sustainability to the construction industry. He said SCSL had introduced SIMBRI flyash bricks which are sustainable, environment friendly and low-cost products.

Earlier, Prof Dr Khan Shahzada gave a presentation on the research carried out for “SIMBRI Flyash Bricks” and highlighted its significance. Prof Dr Hamid Ullah, Secretary BOASAR, termed the product sustainable and beneficial for the end user. There is no end to development by adding new features and characteristics as the product can be improved more efficiently as per customer needs, he added.

Prof Dr Sahar Noor, Dean Faculty of Mechanical, Prof Dr Amjadullah, Dean Electrical Engineering, Prof Dr Sirajul Islam, Dean Faculty of Architecture and Allied Science, Prof Dr Irshad Ahmad, Chairman Department of Civil Engineering, Prof Dr Misbah Ullah, Chairman, Industrial Engineering Department and other officials from UET and SIMBRI Construction Solutions were also present on the occasion.