Traders demand premises for pushcart vendors

MANSEHRA: Traders’ union on Monday demanded the government to provide a separate piece of land where handcart vendors be provided an opportunity to earn a respectable living.

“The tehsil municipal administration launched a crackdown against the pushcart vendors depriving them of livelihood,” stated Sheikh Kamran, the president of traders’ union.

Flanked by the other office-bearers, he said that handcart vendors mostly selling fruit and vegetables suffered the wrath of the tehsil municipal administration crackdowns while they were already faced with the highest ever inflation in the history of the country.

“We are not against the anti-encroachment drive launched by the tehsil Municipal administration to ensure the smooth flow of the traffic but the vendors should never be deprived of livelihood,” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, general secretary Mohammad Hanif Awan said that the government should spare a piece of land for the handcarts and receive monthly or daily rent from them.