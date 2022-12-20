Public service delivery week begins in Tank

TANK: Following the successful completion of a cleanliness campaign, the district administration has launched a week-long campaign on Monday to ensure efficient public service delivery by mobilising all departments to increase efforts to facilitate and address citizens’ complaints as soon as possible.

“We have dedicated the current week for implementation of the government public service initiative in line with the vision of the provincial government to extend relief to citizens through good governance by all departments of the district,” Deputy Commissioner Hameedullah Khattak told media persons. The DC stated that the staff involved had been strictly mandated to track citizen complaints against various departments and that immediate action would be taken to address them.

In an effort to promote effective public service delivery and prevent corruption, the district administration is also moving rapidly on its aim to digitise the district departments’ working and in this regard, the computerisation process of land record is going to complete in a few days, according to an official statement issued on Monday.

The administration believes that the digitalisation process would enable the deputy commissioner to assess the performance of officials from various agencies.The week-long campaign commenced with a brainstorming session led by the deputy commissioner and participated by all relevant departments, with directions to the officials concerned to strictly monitor on a daily basis to implement the plan and subsequently pass on its benefits to residents who have pinned their hopes on the district administration to deliver.