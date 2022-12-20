Greek policeman who fatally shot Roma boy freed ahead of trial

THESSALONIKI, Greece: A Greek police officer accused of fatally shooting a Roma teen earlier this month was conditionally freed from detention on Monday ahead of his trial, a justice source said.

The 32-year-old officer has been placed under house arrest and is banned from leaving the country. His trial date has not yet been set. He was among four police motorcyclists who gave chase on December 5 near Greece´s second city Thessaloniki after being told by a gas station attendant that a Roma boy had driven away without paying a 20-euro petrol bill.

The suspect has said he fired two shots at the fleeing pickup truck after the 16-year-old driver, Kostas Fragoulis, tried to ram his fellow officers. Shot in the head, Fragoulis was rushed to intensive care but died on December 13, leaving behind a widow and a baby.