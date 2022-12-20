Nigerian artist turns old soles into mosaic portraits

ABEOKUTA, Nigeria: Picking through a field of garbage, Nigerian artist Eugene Konboye hunts for particular type of trash: plastic flipflops that he turns into multi-coloured mosaic portraits of his community.
Both an artist and environmentalist, Konboye says recycling flipflops targets one of the worst plastic polluting items in Nigeria, Africa´s most populous nation, with more than 210 million people and growing fast.
Only a tiny fraction of waste is recycled in the West African state, where each year, 200,000 tonnes of plastic spills into the Atlantic, according to the UN Industrial Development Organisation. Using a shovel, Konboye piles up a huge mound of flip-flops he has collected into a corner of his studio.
OUAGADOUGOU: Two soldiers and six civilians were killed in weekend attacks in northern and eastern Burkina Faso,...
LONDON: A second woman has died after being injured in a crush outside a concert by Nigerian Afrobeats singer Asake in...
THESSALONIKI, Greece: A Greek police officer accused of fatally shooting a Roma teen earlier this month was...
SYDNEY: Australia´s top diplomat will visit China on Tuesday, the first such trip by an Australian foreign minister...
SEOUL: North Korea carried out an “important final-stage test” for the development of a spy satellite, which it...
TAIPEI: TikTok´s Chinese owner denied on Monday setting up a subsidiary company in Taiwan after the island´s...
Comments