Sweden blocks extradition of journalist sought by Erdogan

STOCKHOLM: Sweden´s Supreme Court on Monday blocked the extradition of exiled Turkish journalist Bulent Kenes, a key demand by Ankara to ratify Stockholm´s Nato membership.

There were “several hindrances” to sending back the former editor-in-chief of the Zaman daily, who Turkey accuses of being involved in a 2016 attempt to topple President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the court said.

Some of the accusations against Kenes are not crimes in Sweden, which along with the political nature of the case and his refugee status, made extradition impossible, the court added. “There is also a risk of persecution based on this person´s political beliefs. An extradition can thusly not take place,” judge Petter Asp said in a statement.

As a result, “the government... is not able to grant the extradition request.” “If the Supreme Court declares that there are hindrances to an extradition in an individual case the government has to deny the extradition request,” the ministry said.

“We can´t speculate on any potential effects on the Nato accession. Sweden´s government has to follow Swedish and international law in extradition affairs, which is also laid out in the trilateral agreement,” it added. Kenes is the only person Erdogan has identified by name among dozens of people Ankara wants extradited in exchange for approving Sweden´s Nato membership.