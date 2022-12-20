 
Tuesday December 20, 2022
Shootout in Jordan kills three officers, suspect

By AFP
December 20, 2022

AMMAN, Jordan: Three police officers were killed in a restive area of southern Jordan on Monday while trying to arrest suspects in last week’s slaying of a police commander. The main suspect was also killed in the gun battle, authorities said. The shootout took place near the town of Maan, where Abdul Razzaq Abdel Hafez Al Dalabeh, a local deputy police director, was killed last week.

