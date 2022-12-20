Shootout in Jordan kills three officers, suspect

AMMAN, Jordan: Three police officers were killed in a restive area of southern Jordan on Monday while trying to arrest suspects in last week’s slaying of a police commander. The main suspect was also killed in the gun battle, authorities said. The shootout took place near the town of Maan, where Abdul Razzaq Abdel Hafez Al Dalabeh, a local deputy police director, was killed last week.
OUAGADOUGOU: Two soldiers and six civilians were killed in weekend attacks in northern and eastern Burkina Faso,...
LONDON: A second woman has died after being injured in a crush outside a concert by Nigerian Afrobeats singer Asake in...
THESSALONIKI, Greece: A Greek police officer accused of fatally shooting a Roma teen earlier this month was...
SYDNEY: Australia´s top diplomat will visit China on Tuesday, the first such trip by an Australian foreign minister...
ABEOKUTA, Nigeria: Picking through a field of garbage, Nigerian artist Eugene Konboye hunts for particular type of...
SEOUL: North Korea carried out an “important final-stage test” for the development of a spy satellite, which it...
Comments