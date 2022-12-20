Five killed in Toronto area apartment shooting

MONTREAL: Five people were killed and another wounded late on Sunday in a shooting in the suburbs of the Canadian city of Toronto, police said.

The suspect also died after an exchange of fire with law enforcement, local police chief Jim MacSween told reporters, saying the shooting took place in an apartment building. The injured person was taken to hospital in “serious condition,” according to a statement, but their life is not in danger.

Police were called to the site Sunday evening at approximately 7:20 pm (0020 GMT) local time. “Once the officers arrived, they were met with... a horrendous scene where numerous victims were deceased,” MacSween told reporters, according to Canadian media. “They (police) went right into the building and dealt with the situation. One of our officers did discharge a firearm, I can confirm that. And as a result the suspect is deceased,” he added.