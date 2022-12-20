Violent right-wing communities growing online: Europol

THE HAGUE: The threat from transnational extremist right-wing communities online leading to violent attacks is rising, Europe´s policing agency warned on Monday, after an operation flagged more than 800 examples of violent or terror content.

Two recent gun attacks, one in the United States and another in Slovakia, “illustrated a concerning proliferation of violent right-wing extremist and terrorist activities on a global scale,” Europol said. “The perpetrators of these attacks were part of transnational online communities and took inspiration from other violent right-wing extremists and terrorists,” it added in a statement. Europol and police from 13 European Union countries and Britain last Thursday held a “referral action day” to pin extremist and violent right-wing content on the internet including livestream broadcasts, manifestos, and claims and celebrations of attacks.