Amber Heard settles defamation case against Johnny Depp

WASHINGTON: Actress Amber Heard announced on Monday that she had reached a settlement in the multi-million dollar defamation case filed against her by her former husband Johnny Depp.

Heard, in a post on Instagram, did not reveal the terms of the settlement, which comes after a Virginia jury ordered her to pay $10 million to the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star. “I have made no admission. This is not an act of concession. There are no restrictions or gags with respect to my voice moving forward,” she added.

In a statement, Depp’s attorneys said Heard is paying their client $1 million as part of the settlement. The attorneys added they are “pleased to formally close the door on this painful chapter for Depp, who made clear throughout this process his intent to bring the truth to light.”

“This was never about the money,” the statement continued. “The jury’s unanimous decision and the judgment in his favor against Heard remain fully in place, and the payment of $1M reinforces her acknowledgment of the legal system’s rigorous pursuit for justice.” A source close to Depp said the judgment against Heard can still be used against her if she were to make false or defamatory allegations in the future.