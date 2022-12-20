SJAS hosts reception in English journalists honour

KARACHI: Sports Journalists Association of Sindh (SJAS) on Monday honoured the English journalists who are here to cover the third and final Test between Pakistan and England being in operation here at the National Bank Cricket Arena.

The bunch of journalists were presented with souvenirs, Sindhi Ajraks and traditional caps of the province. Renowned commentators and former England’s skippers Nasser Hussain and Michael Artherton were also honoured during a brief function held at the lunch break which was attended by a large number sports journalists and commentators.