Ammad enters US Junior Open last-eight

KARACHI: Pakistan’s M Ammad moved into the quarterfinals of the US Junior Open Squash Championships in Philadelphia on Sunday.

He defeated Yujin Ikeda from Japan 11-5, 11-6, 9-11, 911, 11-4 in the pre-quarterfinals of the under-19 category. Now, he will face Rowan Damming in the quarters. Pakistan’s 38 players hand sent entries for this prestigious event but 22 players could not manage to play the event due to various reasons.

However, players participating in the championship did not get medical tests done for age verification. Pakistan Squash Federation had asked all provincial squash associations on August 2nd to conduct age tests of the participating players from AFIRI, Rawalpindi, and send reports to PSF.

“For standardization, Bone Tests carried out only at AFIRI (CMH), Rawalpindi would be accepted. Tests are to be done with intimation to PSF 48 hours in advance,” stated the email from PSF.

The federation further advised the provincial associations to forward age test reports along with surety bonds of Rs 5 million to PSF by September 1st. “But this did not happen and players participated in the championship without age tests,” said a local coach while talking to ‘The News’. It is pertinent to mention here that 954 junior squash players representing 42 are participating in this world’s largest individual squash tournament.