We played loose shots, admits Saud

KARACHI: Pakistan are in dire straits in the third and final Test against England with the visitors needing just 56 more runs to complete a whitewash which will be the first in the history on Pakistan’s soil.

Conceding a 50-run lead Pakistan had a fine start but faced a sudden collapse. Then Saud Shakeel and Babar Azam shared a good partnership but lost their wickets after playing loose strokes. When Saud was asked whether Pakistani batsmen play selfish game and leave the team in miserable position by throwing their wickets and Saud said it was not the case.

“We don’t think like this,” Saud told reporters here at the National Bank Cricket Arena on Monday. “I don’t want to get out after scoring fifty and Babar will also not want to lose his wicket after reaching fifty. It’s not the case that we have played selfish cricket. Yes, we have made mistakes and we are accepting that. I and Babar played loose shots and lost our wickets Our partnership was going well. Had we continued there we could have set a good target,” he said. Saud also feels that on all four occasions he could not convert his fine starts, adding he will try to rectify his mistakes in future.

“I know about that that I did not covert all my four innings,” Saud said. “If I lose my wicket on the shots on which I score runs, I will have to look why those shots could not be executed properly. Yes, I know that I am not converting and where I let down my team and I will try to covert my innings in future,” said Saud, who has scored four fifties in the series so far. He said that the environment of dressing room is fine.

“The environment of the dressing room is fine, there is no such thing,” Saud said. “We all are professionals and we know where we make mistakes. We sit and discuss these things and identify that such and such things could have been done better. We will try to give you some good cricket in the coming matches and hopefully we will do well against New Zealand,” he said.

Saud said that Pakistan plays according to its way. “There is no issue of any aggression. We play according to our strength,” Saud said. “We made mistakes and faced collapsed two or three times. In the morning we were playing well but we gave back-to-back wickets and in the evening, too, we gave back-to-back wickets. It became very difficult for us on both occasions to recover and that is the main reason why we are behind now,” Saud said.

He said that England play as per their own strength and mindset. “England play as per their own mindset. If you see England also lost series and even at home under their previous captain but it is their own method and they are gaining success in that. Let’s see how we plan for the future matches,” said Saud.