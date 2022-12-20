This is the happiest day of my life: Rehan

KARACHI: It was the day of English spinner of Pakistan’s origin, Rehan Ahmed, who bowled superbly and became the youngest England bowler to pick five wickets in an innings in his debut Test here on Monday.

After conceding a 50-run slender lead Pakistan were in dire need of posting at least 250 to 300 on the board in the second innings to set at least a total where they could have fought against England who play with an attacking mentality. But it could not be done and the key man who destroyed Pakistan was no other than Rehan, who took 5-48 in 14.5 overs to fold Pakistan for 216.

And Rehan said that it was the ‘happiest’ day of his life. “This day is the happiest day of my life. Really very grateful,” Rehan commented at a post-day news conference. Rehan’s wicket hunt also included the major wickets of Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel and Mohammad Rizwan and he rated Babar’s wicket as a special one for him.

“Yes, Babar’s wicket was special one for me,” Rehan said. Rehan achieved the five-wicket milestone when he had Aghan Salman, held by Harry Brook at square-leg. Rehan also had a handful of bad deliveries during the day and faced some punishment also but he said that he enjoyed out there while realizing that his accuracy was a bit off.

“My accuracy was still a bit off but still I enjoyed my game out there,” Rehan said. Rehan said that they wanted to finish the game but it could not be done but they enjoyed it out there,” said the spinner, who also was promoted in the batting order to score some quick runs but he was bowled by Abrar Ahmed on ten, which included two fours.