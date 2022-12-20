Two-lane road

We dwell in a country where students have just two options in life: become an engineer or a doctor. All other paths are viewed as second-rate or consolations, at best. Not only does this demoralize our students but is a very ineffective way of harnessing Pakistan’s talent. Bright students are funnelled into medicine and engineering when their talents might lie in business, marketing or the social sciences.

Furthermore, our economy only needs so many doctors and engineers, which is one of the reasons those who have degrees in the latter struggle to find employment. Pakistan should allow and encourage its students to choose the path most suited to them and seek to diversify its talent base.

A Rehman bin Ali Jan

Guddu