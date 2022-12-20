The circus goes on

Some things never change in this country. First, we subsidized sugar mills in order to export surplus sugar. Now, we find ourselves having to import sugar at higher global prices. This is a farce that has been played out many times before.

At a time when Pakistan faces the prospect of default and food shortages, one might expect our leaders not to keep making the same mistakes. Alas, that is too much to hope for.

Malik Tariq Ali

Lahore