Eight years on

December 16 is remembered as one of the darkest days in the history of Pakistan. The pain and anguish it inflicted on the parents of the children martyred in the attack on the APS will never be forgotten nor forgiven. Justice is not done yet, as the terrorists’ presence is still haunting our country. The TTP militants should have been eradicated in the years following the crisis. But, sadly, this is not the case.

Currently, terrorists are attacking our security forces. While it is not out of order to point out the nefarious activities of India, ultimately, it is our own government’s responsibility to protect our citizens. We need a concrete policy and plan of action to root out the menace of terrorism once and for all.

Anwar Sayab Khan

Peshawar