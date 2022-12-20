The greatest game

I want to congratulate Argentina for, after 36 years, becoming the FIFA World Cup champions once again. My sympathies go to France, who nearly pulled-off the ultimate comeback lead by their young star Mbappe, who became the first player to score a hat-trick in a FIFA World Cup final. However, the Argentinians showed the stuff of champions, never giving up their lead and dominating the deciding penalty shoot-out. While there can only be one winner, I would like to congratulate both teams for giving us the most spectacular finale of all time.

Tayab Jummah

Turbat