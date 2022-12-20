Pele. Maradona. The world of football had just two gods. But this past Sunday night Lionel Messi waltzed into the pantheon of legends as he led Argentina to victory in what was perhaps the greatest FIFA World Cup final – against defending champions France. Messi scored two goals as Argentina survived a stunning hat-trick by French star Kylian Mbappe to win their third World Cup and the first since 1986 when Diego Maradona skippered them to a famous triumph in Mexico. Over 40,000 die-hard fans, who had travelled from Argentina to back Messi and his boys, erupted with pure joy at Doha’s spectacular Lusail Stadium as Gonzalo Montiel netted the winning penalty to end his nation’s long wait for football’s biggest prize. It was truly Messi’s night though. The Argentine skipper was in his element as he scored twice in the high-scoring finale and then showed nerves of steel in the penalty shoot-out to join Pele and Maradona as a footballing god.

Featuring in his fifth World Cup, Messi had won everything worth winning in international football apart from the World Cup. He came agonizingly close in 2014 in Brazil where Argentina fell 0-1 to Germany in extra-time. On Sunday night, it was a different story. He and Argentina outclassed France in the first half, taking a 2-0 lead. Such was the level of their dominance that France became the first team in World Cup history that failed to take a single shot at the goal in the first half. It was only after 80 minutes of play that France suddenly came to life thanks to Mbappe. The French talisman struck twice in 90 seconds to make sure that the final would go down in sporting history as one of the greatest of all time. The finale was dubbed as a battle between Messi and Mbappe and everything did go according to that script, even in the pulsating extra-time. Argentina prevailed despite Mbappe’s Herculean effort to match Pele as the only player to win back-to-back World Cup titles. But the youngster, who won the Golden Boot for his eight goals in the tournament, did create history by becoming only the second man to score a hat-trick in a World Cup final. Messi might have won the prize fight against his rival but with his stunning performance in the final, Mbappe has shown that he is set to become the brightest star in international football in the years to come.

It was a memorable World Cup and not just for Argentina. Hosts Qatar became the first Arab nation to stage what is known as the greatest show on earth – and made sure that this will be remembered as one of the best football world cups in history. There was a series of stunning upsets and the biggest one involved the eventual champions, Argentina, who were stunned by minnows Saudi Arabia in what was seen as the greatest upset in World Cup history. Japan bettered the Saudis by causing two upsets against European giants Germany and Spain. Cameron shocked Brazil, who came to Qatar as one of the favourites but were beaten by Croatia in the quarterfinals. However, the biggest fairytale story of the 2022 World Cup, apart from Messi finally getting crowned as a world champion, was the incredible run of victories by Morocco. Walid Regragui´s men became the first African team to reach the semi-finals beating the likes of Belgium, Spain and Portugal in the process. Asian champions Qatar might have flopped miserably becoming only the second host country to fall at the first hurdle but overall it was a good World Cup for the host continent with Japan and South Korea making it to the last-16. But all these facts will become footnotes as history remembers this World Cup as Messi’s Cup of Joy!