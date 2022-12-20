Rupee ends flat

KARACHI: The rupee ended steady on Monday amid matching demand and supply of the dollars in the currency market, dealers said.

In the interbank market, the local unit closed at 224.94 per dollar, unchanged from Friday’s close. The domestic currency also ended flat at 234 to the dollar in the open market, according to rates quoted by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan.

“There was not much demand for the greenback from importers. We didn’t see much volatility in the session,” a currency dealer said. The demand and supply of US dollars in the interbank market was approximately equal since the central bank was using administrative measures to limit imports. Only settling import payments that match export payments were advised for banks, he added.

The country has been facing a balance of payments crisis, and in severe need of external financing. The IMF’s ninth review has been pending since September while the State Bank of Pakistan’s foreign reserves have fallen to $6.7 billion, hardly enough for a month's worth of imports.

Political uncertainty has resurfaced, which will have a detrimental effect on investor confidence. Investors are worried about what will happen to the economy if the two provincial assemblies are dissolved this week, earlier than scheduled, as stated by former prime minister Imran Khan.