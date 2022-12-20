Stocks fall as political noise escalates

Stocks closed lower on Monday as political noise increased in the country after PTI called for the dissolution of provincial assemblies, traders said.

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-share index shed 0.80 percent or 330.66 points to close at 40,970.82 points against 41,301.48 points recorded in the last session. Intraday high was 41,393.37 points, while the lowest level of the day was recorded at 40,814.56 points.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said, “Stocks fell across the board on political noise after PTI called for dissolution of provincial assemblies and concerns for security unrest.” Investor concerns over the outcome of Pakistan-IMF talks over the 9th review, global equity sell-off and surge in Pakistan dollar bond yields played a catalytic role in the bearish close, he added.

KSE-30 index also decreased by 165.68 points or 1.09 percent to stand at 15,076.12 points compared with 15,241.80 points recorded in the last session. Traded shares increased by 3 million shares to 142.576 million shares from 139.659 million shares previously. Trading value dropped to Rs3.811 billion from Rs4.167 billion. Market capital narrowed to Rs6.507 trillion from Rs6.564 trillion. Out of 317 companies active in the session, 83 closed in green, 220 in red and 15 remained unchanged.

Ali Najib, an analyst at Topline Securities, said equities had a negative day on Monday. “The KSE100 index opened in a green zone initially and made an intraday high at 41,393 (+92 points; up 0.22 points),” he said. “However, the benchmark index could not retain momentum due to profit-taking which pushed the benchmark index towards an intraday low at 40,815 (-487 points; down 1.18 percent) before eventually settling at 40,971 (-331 points; up 0.80 percent) for the day.”

During the day, Hubco, Millat Tractors, Lucky Cement, Engro and TRG lost 161 points, cumulatively. The highest increase was recorded in the shares of Pak Services, up Rs98 to close at Rs1,548/share, followed by Sapphire Fiber, up Rs55 to close at Rs1,270/share.

A significant decline was noted in the shares of Rafhan Maize, down Rs591 to end at Rs8,165/share, followed by Nestle Pakistan, down Rs140.72 to end at Rs5,340.28/share.

Brokerage Arif Habib Ltd said the week started on a negative note at the PSX due to the ongoing political uncertainty, which kept investors squaring up their position in the market, with the index shedding 486.53 points during the intraday trade. “Decent volumes were observed on the mainboard although third-tier stocks remained in the spotlight,” it reported.

Sectors contributing to the performance included power generation and distribution (-53.5 points), fertilisers (-51.5 points), technology and communication (-51.5 points), E&Ps (-47.1 points), and automobile assemblers (-33.7 points).

Bank Al-Falah remained the volume leader with 29.018 million shares. Its scrip decreased by 7 paisas to close at Rs30.68/share. It was followed by WorldCall Telecom with 12.444 million shares that closed lower by 4 paisas to stand at Rs1.23/share.

Other stocks that recorded significant turnover included Hascol Petrol, K-Electric Ltd, Dewan Motors, Unity Foods Ltd, Pak Petroleum, Cnergyico PK, Lotte Chemical and Ghani Glo Hol. Shares’ turnover in the future contracts increased to 21.282 million shares from 20.268 million shares previously.