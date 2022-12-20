Fuel cost for power generation jumps 35pc in Jul-Nov

KARACHI: Average fuel cost to generate electricity in the country jumped up almost 35 percent in the first five months of the current fiscal on the back of high RLNG, coal and RFO prices.

Nuclear power generation increased by 6 percent during the July-November period compared to the same period last fiscal, showing the highest increase in the overall generation mix. Power generation in the first five months dipped by 8.3 percent mainly on low demand of electricity in October and November, when consumption went down after weather turned colder especially in the upper parts of the country.

Analysts said that the decline in power generation was on account of floods, lower industrial demand and surge in tariff. The data related to cost of electricity generation showed that cost registered declined 5.3 percent on YoY basis and 33.6 percent on MoM in the month of November this fiscal. The high prices of RFO pushed up the cost of electricity generation from this source by 87 percent in the first five months, whereas the RLNG-based electricity saw 74.3 percent increase and coal-based power generation posted almost 83 percent growth in the months under review.

The cost of imported power from Iran saw a big jump of 60 percent whereas the power generation from gas saw a jump of 35 percent in the month of November compared to the same month of last year.

Nuclear power generation cost was up by four percent in the month of November this fiscal. Average fuel cost to generate electricity during five months of the current fiscal year shot up by 34.8 percent.

In absolute terms, average fuel cost during five months in FY23 was Rs9.42 per unit, which was Rs6.9 in the corresponding months of last year. In November, electricity generation dipped by 1 percent to 8,367 GWH compared to the same month last year. On month-on-month basis, electricity generation dropped by 22 percent.

Electricity generation from hydro dropped by 12 percent to 2,484 GWH and from RLNG by 16 percent to 1,012 GWH. Power generation from coal was down by 29 percent, whereas from gas it was up 8.8 percent. Electricity generation witnessed a big jump of 57 percent from nuclear source, whereas solar power generation also rose 56 percent in the month of November this fiscal.

Fuel-mix for power generation also witnessed major shift especially to nuclear and solar sources during November this fiscal and overall in the first five months of this financial year.