EU parliament clampdown a threat to relations: Qatari diplomat

DOHA: Qatar on Sunday condemned a corruption investigation by Belgium and the suspension of the Gulf state´s access to the EU parliament, saying it could “negatively” impact ties and natural gas supplies. A statement issued by a Qatari diplomat singled out Belgian authorities for criti cism and insisted that “inac curate” information had been used. Eva Kaili, a Greek MEP, is one of four people charged after raids that uncovered at least 1.5 million euros ($1.6 million) in cash. The money was suspected of being linked to a Gulf state, and the EU parliament last week called for Qatar´s access to the institution to be suspended. The scandal has erupted as many European countries look to Qatar for liquefied natural gas supplies. It has also been a link in contacts with Afghanistan and brought thousands of European nationals out of the country when the Taliban took power. “The decision to impose such a discriminatory restric tion that limits dialogue and cooperation on Qatar before the legal process has ended, will negatively affect regional and global security coop eration, as well as ongoing discussions around global energy poverty and security,” said the diplomat. “We firmly reject the alle gations associating our gov ernment with misconduct,” the statement added. “Qatar was not the only party named in the investiga tion, yet our country has been exclusively criticised and attacked.” According to media reports, Moroccan interests also face scrutiny in the inves tigation. “We have observed this week´s selective condemna tion of our country with great alarm,” the statement said. —AFP