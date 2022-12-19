Three women killed in clan feud

SUKKUR: Three women were killed and two men were injured in a clan feud that broke out between the members of Kalhoro and Junejo clans in district Shikarpur.

According to reports, the armed people of Kalhoro clan stormed village Drighahpur in the katcha area of Mirzanpur in Shikarpur and killed three women and injured two men belonging to the Junejo clan. The deceased were identified as Husna, Bashira and Bakhtawar Junejo, while the injured included Sikandar, Kifayatullah. The police shifted the deceased and the injured people to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities. It said the incident took place over the cattle theft issue which has claimed 12 lives until now. However, no case was registered against the accused.