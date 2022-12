SUKKUR: A woman was killed on Sunday by her brother-in-law for uploading a video of herself on TikTok App in district Naushahroferoze. Accused Azizullah, shot dead his sister-in-law Khanzadi for uploading her videos on TikTok App in village Muhammad Mubejo in district Nausharoferoz. Police shifted the body to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities and registered a case against the accused. However, the accused is at large.