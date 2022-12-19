Murad announces upgrading psychiatry institute into varsity

SUKKUR: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has announced to upgrade Sir Cowasji Jahangir Institute of Psychiatry and Behavioural Sciences to the level of a full-fledged university. Speaking at the ceremony, the Sindh CM said, “This would be the first ever university of Psychiatry & Behavioural Science in Asia and the institute being the 150-year-old institute deserves to be a university located in the heart of the province, Hyderabad”. He said that mental health was a state of mental well-being that enabled people to cope with the stresses of life, adding, “Only a person with good mental health can play a positive role in community and nation.” The exposure to unfavourable circumstances, including poverty, violence, inequality, and environmental deprivation increases people's risk of experiencing mental health conditions.