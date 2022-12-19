Elahi shouldn’t back those who betrayed their benefactors: Salik

LAHORE: Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain on Sunday said that Parvaiz Elahi should not support those who had betrayed their benefactors.

In a statement, he said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) would accept Pervaiz Elahi if he corrects. Chaudhry Salik Hussain while reacting to the ongoing tensions between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PMLN-Q) said that these tensions were bound to happen. He further said that CM need to leave his benefactor’s side.