‘Girls Scout cadet college to be built in Mansehra’

MANSEHRA: Pakistan Muslim League MNA Muhammad Sajjad Awan on Sunday said that the federal government had approved country’s first girls scout cadet college, which would be built in Arigah area of Darband tehsil in Mansehra district.

“This is a big achievement as the prime minister has approved the first girls scout cadet college and its building’s construction will shortly be started,” federal parliamentary secretary MNA Muhammad Sajjad Awan told reporters here. He added that initially the college would work as a campus of the residential educational institution of Pakistan Scout Cadet College Batrasi (Mansehra) and later on be given the status of a full-fledged scout college.

“Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has formally given approval to the college on my demand and directed the departments concerned to fulfill the legal formalities in this regard,” Sajjad Awan said.

The lawmaker added that Pakistan Scout Cadet College, Batrasi, was the only educational institution across the country and the newly approved campus for girls would, too, be only one of its kind.