KP CM should focus on KP law and order: Rana Sana

ISLAMABAD: Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) should focus on law and order situation in KP instead of playing politics of lies.

Rana Sanaullah, in his tweet on the death threats to KP Awami National Party (ANP) President Aimal Wali Khan said that KP CM should not become a stooge of Imran Khan rather he should threats to ANP president seriously and ensure their security. He said that ANP leaders and workers had rendered great sacrifices against terrorism.

The federal minister further said that all federal and provincial resources should be used to ensure the security of Amil Wali Khan and other members of his family. He further said that the deteriorating law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is very alarming. Rana Sanaullah said that the KP CM should pay attention to the threats to the political leaders and the law and order situation in KP instead of doing politics of lies.