DIR: Police on Sunday arrested an accused in a case of theft and also recovered stolen items and drugs. Police said that a case of theft had been registered in Barawal Police Station against one Muhammad Ali on the statement of a complainant on Saturday. The SHO Barawal Nausherwan Khan arrested the accused on Sunday. During investigation, the cops also recovered a pistol and 1kg hashish, stolen gold rings and silver necklaces from the accused.