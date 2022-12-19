In case Punjab, KP assemblies dissolved, PPP ready to contest snap polls: Faisal Kundi

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party is ready to contest elections from Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in case the assemblies are dissolved. It was stated by Pakistan People’s Party Secretary Information Faisal Karim Kundi while addressing a presser here on Sunday.

“Imran Khan has announced to dissolve the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies on coming Friday. I want to make it clear that the robbers who have the protection in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa may be disqualified,” said Kundi, adding that if the elections were held in KP and Punjab, the general elections would be held in October next year. The PPP secretary information said the people are raising questions about the utilization of Rs15 billion collected by Imran Khan for the flood-affected people.